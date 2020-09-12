Dive team scans river in search of William Brian McKenzie

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for William Brian McKenzie continued Saturday morning with the West Tennessee Dive team.

McKenzie and his car have been missing since last September.

Director of Operations, Eric Robertson, says there is no evidence of McKenzie’s whereabouts that point to a particular area or dive site at this time.

The two searches took place at the Forked Deer River off Old Medina Road and off the Highway 45 Bypass.

“It was brought to our interest that it was accessible by vehicle, so there is a lot of things that can be disposed of in these waterways,” Robertson said.

The dive team has located four dive sites with potential vehicle access.

“We’ve got several dive sites that we’re going to be clearing off, and we will just continue to do this throughout the whole process until we get all waterways cleared,” Robertson said.

The dive team scouted many different locations back in February, but were held off by COVID-19 restrictions until recently.

“We’re coming here today just to clear that out, make sure there’s nothing in there,” Robertson said. “And if there is, bring it back out of the water.”

The dive team will continue their search until all potential dive sites are cleared.

If you have any information on McKenzie’s whereabouts call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.