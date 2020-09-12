Health department confirms 2 COVID-19 deaths; 2,628 total cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County resident have died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says a 90-year-old woman died August 28, and a 90-year-old man died on Saturday.
The health department also confirmed 27 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,628.
Those cases include 12 men and 15 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 90-years-old.
The health department says there are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,465 (55.7%)
- 38301: 884 (33.6%)
- 38356: 46 (1.8%)
- 38391: 34 (1.3%)
- 38366: 38 (1.4%)
- 38343: 30 (1.1%)
- 38313: 46 (1.8%)
- 38392: 17 (0.6%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 28 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 16 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 879 (33%)
- White: 1,036 (39%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 66 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)
- Unspecified: 589 (22.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,443 (54.9%)
- Male: 1,184 (45%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,206 (84%)
- Not recovered: 212 (8%)
- Better: 82 (3%)
- Unknown: 73 (3%)
- Deaths: 55 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 111 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 285 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 522 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 415 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 362 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 401 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 276 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 144 (5%)
- 80+: 105 (4%)