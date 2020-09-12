Health department confirms 2 COVID-19 deaths; 2,628 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County resident have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 90-year-old woman died August 28, and a 90-year-old man died on Saturday.

The health department also confirmed 27 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,628.

Those cases include 12 men and 15 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 90-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,465 (55.7%)

38301: 884 (33.6%)

38356: 46 (1.8%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 38 (1.4%)

38343: 30 (1.1%)

38313: 46 (1.8%)

38392: 17 (0.6%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 28 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 16 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 879 (33%)

White: 1,036 (39%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 66 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)

Unspecified: 589 (22.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,443 (54.9%)

Male: 1,184 (45%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,206 (84%)

Not recovered: 212 (8%)

Better: 82 (3%)

Unknown: 73 (3%)

Deaths: 55 (2%)

Age: