Jackson Courgars hold luncheon for past, present players

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local football team showed appreciation for its players by having a luncheon.

Due to COVID-19, the Jackson Cougars football team hasn’t been able to play in their regular season.

The team’s owner, Maurice Lawrence, wanted to show support for his players by holding a free BBQ luncheon.

The luncheon served as meet and greet for past and present players. Lawrence wanted to let them know they have not been forgotten during these uncertain times.

“A way to get us together, have all the boys still visit each other because a lot of them aren’t going to school. They’re doing cyber school or virtual schooling, so they’re not able just to see each other. Today they are just able to catch up on old times while they’re here for a short time,” Lawrence said.

If all goes according to plan, the Cougars plan to continue their season in-person this spring.