Numerous Scattered Storms To Arrive

Weather Update – 7:20 a.m. – Saturday, September 12th

Be prepared for downpours and frequent lightning over the weekend! The risk for severe weather is low but there’s a potential for localized flash flooding because most storms will only be moving at 10-20 mph.

TODAY

Scattered showers in the morning with thunderstorms becoming more abundant in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s with a 70% chance of rain.

It will be hard to get through the weekend without getting a least some rain and near the Tennessee river up to around I-40, We could put some impressive totals in the rain gauges of up to 4 inches in spotty areas!

Along with the heat and humidity here, we are watching the next tropical system in the Gulf. It could make landfall as a tropical storm along the Gulf Coast by late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 80s today but it will feel like the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon so stay cool! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the later morning through evening. Some rain could be heavy at times causing localized flash flooding but a risk for severe weather is low. There’s a new tropical system I’m tracking in the Atlantic Ocean that could reach the Gulf Coast on Monday! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

