Tennessee Charitable Care Network to hold virtual conference

Gov. Bill Lee will speak at the Tennessee Charitable Care Network’s virtual annual conference.

TCCN is an organization supporting the state’s free and charitable health centers, dental programs and specialty care networks.

The conference theme is “2020 – focused on our future!” This online conference is free to all interested community health care providers.

The event will be held September 24 and September 25.

Gov. Lee will address the conference at 10 a.m. on the second day.

TCCN provides support, education and representation for more than 50 free and charitable health care clinics, dental programs and project access specialty care networks across the state.

Health care providers can learn more and register by visiting www.tccn2020.com or www.tccnetwork.org.