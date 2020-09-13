171,824 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,078 deaths, 696 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 171,824 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, September 13. In addition, 2,078 people have died and 696 are currently hospitalized. Another 155,865 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 5,025 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 70 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,015

Bedford County – 1,231

Benton County – 303

Bledsoe County – 826

Blount County – 2,314

Bradley County – 2,710

Campbell County – 391

Cannon County – 241

Carroll County – 739

Carter County — 1,053

Cheatham County – 751

Chester County – 512

Claiborne County – 399

Clay County – 142

Cocke County – 709

Coffee County – 925

Crockett County — 460

Cumberland County – 1,057

Davidson County – 25,184

Decatur County – 399

DeKalb County – 522

Dickson County – 1,111

Dyer County – 1,129

Fayette County – 1,040

Fentress County – 339

Franklin County – 746

Gibson County – 1,338

Giles County – 516

Grainger County – 311

Greene County – 979

Grundy County – 182

Hamblen County – 1,760

Hamilton County – 8,765

Hancock County – 103

Hardeman County — 1,450

Hardin County – 877

Hawkins County – 713

Haywood County — 848

Henderson County — 1,035

Henry County — 546

Hickman County – 465

Houston County – 132

Humphreys County – 200

Jackson County – 279

Jefferson County – 1,004

Johnson County – 539

Knox County – 8073

Lake County – 857

Lauderdale County – 867

Lawrence County – 857

Lewis County — 157

Lincoln County – 517

Loudon County – 1,032

Macon County – 874

Madison County – 2,301

Marion County – 434

Marshall County – 639

Maury County – 2,027

McMinn County – 945

McNairy County — 702

Meigs County – 202

Monroe County – 944

Montgomery County – 2,790

Moore County — 126

Morgan County — 281

Obion County — 974

Overton County – 593

Perry County – 132

Pickett County — 88

Polk County – 366

Putnam County – 2,695

Rhea County – 723

Roane County – 747

Robertson County – 2,070

Rutherford County – 8,530

Scott County – 182

Sequatchie County – 195

Sevier County – 2,420

Shelby County – 28,709

Smith County – 616

Stewart County — 121

Sullivan County – 1,939

Sumner County – 4,469

Tipton County – 1614

Trousdale County – 1,638

Unicoi County – 252

Union County — 272

Van Buren County – 129

Warren County – 953

Washington County – 1,964

Wayne County – 1,473

Weakley County — 1,010

White County – 670

Williamson County – 4,788

Wilson County – 3,173

Out of state – 2,673

Pending – 2,631

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 229

Asian – 1,541

Black or African-American – 32,340

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 132

Other/Multiracial – 22,157

White – 89,903

Pending – 25,522

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 111,084

Hispanic – 23,983

Pending – 36,757

Gender:

Female – 87,184

Male – 82,814

Pending – 1,826

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.