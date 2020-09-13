Health department additional COVID-19 deaths; 2,649 total cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one additional Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says an 83-year-old woman died Saturday.
The health department also confirmed 21 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,649.
Those cases include nine men and 12 women, ranging in age from three-months-old to 79-years-old.
The health department says there are currently 10 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,476 (55.7%)
- 38301: 892 (33.7%)
- 38356: 46 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.3%)
- 38366: 38 (1.4%)
- 38343: 30 (1.1%)
- 38313: 46 (1.7%)
- 38392: 17 (0.6%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 29 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 17 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 887 (33%)
- White: 1,043 (39%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 66 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)
- Unspecified: 595 (22.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,455 (54.9%)
- Male: 1,193 (45%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,217 (84%)
- Not recovered: 224 (8%)
- Better: 78 (3%)
- Unknown: 74 (3%)
- Deaths: 56 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 112 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 288 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 528 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 418 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 367 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 401 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 278 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 145 (5%)
- 80+: 105 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)