2 Hardin Co. roads closed due to washout

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Drivers are being advised to avoid Marshall Drive in Hardin County following the recent rain.

10:30 am, 9-13-20 This is near the 5000 block of marshal road , please avoid the area and never drive through flood waters , you never know if the road may be washed out. Posted by Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah Tennessee on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin says the washout was noticed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Martin says the road was closed by the Hardin County Highway Department.

He says the Bingham Road in Saltillo is also closed due to flooding.

This is Bingham road near Saltillo, the highway Dept has closed the road until they get it fixed. Posted by Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah Tennessee on Sunday, September 13, 2020

The Hardin County Fire Department is reminding drivers to never drive through flooded areas.