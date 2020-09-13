Meet Butters, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Butters is a six-month-old pit bull mix puppy, who came to Saving The Animals Together from a local shelter.

He’s a super sweet puppy who loves just being with you as you go about your day. He’s great with other dogs, loves toys and likes going on walks.

His happy-go-lucky personality would make him a great fit in almost any family setting.

He’s completed his medical care and is now ready to find the perfect family to begin his next big adventure.

For more information on how to adopt Butters— or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.