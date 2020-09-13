SoulQuest Church adjusts to services in new location

JACKSON, Tenn. — SoulQuest Church held its fourth service at its new location in the Old Lifeway building in front of Union University on Sunday.

Many attendees came out to witness the same word of God, but in a new atmosphere.

“It’s great. We’re glad to have this place. We started off at the STAR Center, and we went to three services there, outgrew that, then we went to North Side High School,” said Pastor Ronnie Coleman. “And because of the pandemic and all, we had to kind of make a change, and so God shut that door, but then he opened up this door.”

Coleman says he wants people to know church can be fun, and he wants to spread that experience at SoulQuest.

“I mean if church can’t be fun and exciting and high energy, then we’re doing something wrong because we believe that church ought to be a place where you can come and experience the joy of God, but also see people’s life changed by the Gospel,” Coleman said.

The church includes a cafe, where church-goers can receive coffee and donuts. There is also a game room for kids to get their energy out before worship starts.

SoulQuest has a message: This is this is the perfect place for imperfect people.

Coleman says he understands it’s been a tough year, but wants to let it be known that God is still good, God is still on his throne and the best is yet to come.

Sunday’s service was SoulQuest’s first time having three different services in the same day.

You can attend services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. every Sunday moving forward.