West Tennesseans hunt for great deals at consignment sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — The semi-annual consignment sale at Jackson Christian School, called the finder’s and keepers sale, is reaching the end of it’s deals.

“We help you get rid of the things you don’t want at your house anymore, so people sign up to consign and then they can bring it up here and we host a huge sale for people to come shop,” Sarah Patrick, organizer of the sale.

The sale started Friday with the consignment sale, then opened up to the public on Saturday. On Sunday, everything marked discount was half price.

“Its all ages. We have anywhere from clothing to housewares in the next gym. We have furniture in the back, baby items, there’s a lot of Christmas decorations. It’s really anything and everything,” said Patrick.

Consignors receive a 60% portion of the profit and the remaining 40% goes to the school.

“It does directly benefit the school, any of the profit made goes directly to the students and the school here,” said Patrick.

If you didn’t make it to public sale Saturday or half price Sunday, you can go Monday where everything on final sale is only a dollar.

“We have anything that is donated that people don’t want to get back after the sale is over will go for a dollar,” said Patrick.

Anything that is left over that is not sold after our dollar day goes to different local charities.

“Anyone can come, anyone can consign, anyone can shop,” said Patrick.

The sales last day is Monday from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.