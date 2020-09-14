174,274 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,097 deaths, 703 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 174,274 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, September 14. In addition, 2,097 people have died and 703 are currently hospitalized. Another 156,808 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 5,144 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 71 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,035

Bedford County – 1,241

Benton County – 310

Bledsoe County – 831

Blount County – 2,344

Bradley County – 2,740

Campbell County – 394

Cannon County – 249

Carroll County – 762

Carter County — 1,065

Cheatham County – 761

Chester County – 523

Claiborne County – 406

Clay County – 146

Cocke County – 712

Coffee County – 959

Crockett County — 469

Cumberland County – 1,070

Davidson County – 25,345

Decatur County – 412

DeKalb County – 523

Dickson County – 1,131

Dyer County – 1,152

Fayette County – 1,063

Fentress County – 348

Franklin County – 781

Gibson County – 1,379

Giles County – 528

Grainger County – 319

Greene County – 1,010

Grundy County – 185

Hamblen County – 1,771

Hamilton County – 8,860

Hancock County – 104

Hardeman County — 1,470

Hardin County – 894

Hawkins County – 716

Haywood County — 863

Henderson County — 1,052

Henry County — 560

Hickman County – 475

Houston County – 144

Humphreys County – 208

Jackson County – 284

Jefferson County – 1,013

Johnson County – 561

Knox County – 8,276

Lake County – 863

Lauderdale County – 885

Lawrence County – 876

Lewis County — 158

Lincoln County – 528

Loudon County – 1,049

Macon County – 984

Madison County – 2,390

Marion County – 452

Marshall County – 657

Maury County – 2,072

McMinn County – 954

McNairy County — 729

Meigs County – 204

Monroe County – 955

Montgomery County – 2,826

Moore County — 129

Morgan County — 282

Obion County — 999

Overton County – 607

Perry County – 133

Pickett County — 89

Polk County – 366

Putnam County – 2,741

Rhea County – 732

Roane County – 760

Robertson County – 2,091

Rutherford County – 8,629

Scott County – 183

Sequatchie County – 203

Sevier County – 2,440

Shelby County – 28,963

Smith County – 630

Stewart County — 124

Sullivan County – 1,956

Sumner County – 4,532

Tipton County – 1,642

Trousdale County – 1,641

Unicoi County – 256

Union County — 281

Van Buren County – 131

Warren County – 965

Washington County – 2,007

Wayne County – 1,477

Weakley County — 1,030

White County – 694

Williamson County – 4,851

Wilson County – 3,210

Out of state – 2,776

Pending – 2,698

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 230

Asian – 1,561

Black or African-American – 32,563

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 132

Other/Multiracial – 22,406

White – 91,086

Pending – 26,296

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 111,978

Hispanic – 24,075

Pending – 38,221

Gender:

Female – 88,445

Male – 83,968

Pending – 1,861

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.