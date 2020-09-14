$27 million in grants distributed statewide for community development
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than $27 million in community development grants are being distributed across the state to assist with infrastructure, housing, and health and safety.
The funds are based on priorities for communities and is funded through the HUD program, according to a news release.
The funds are distributed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
In West Tennessee, these communities include:
- Alamo: $464,335 for sewer system improvements
- Atwood: $248,110 for sewer system improvements
- Bells: $541,268 for sewer system improvements
- Big Sandy: $279,930 for sewer system improvements
- Camden: $420,000 for fire protection improvements
- Crockett County: $277,980 for ambulance service improvements
- Decaturville: $101,545 for a weather alert siren system
- Fayette County: $321,570 for ambulance service improvements
- Greenfield: $362,017 for sewer system improvements
- Haywood County: $420,000 for ambulance authority facility improvements
- Henry County: $420,000 for fire protection improvements
- Hollow Rock: $120,388 for fire protection improvements
- Huntingdon: $526,435 for sewer system improvements
- Kenton: $310,881 for sewer system improvements
- Maury City: $289,968 for fire protection improvements
- McNairy County: $308,520 for fire protection improvements
- Obion: $334,475 for sewer system improvements
- Parsons: $442,002 for water system improvements
- Somerville: $420,000 for construction of a new fire station
- South Fulton: $608,400 for sewer system improvements
- Trenton: $397,385 for fire protection improvements
- Troy: $31,470 for fire protection improvements
- Weakley County: $273,828 for county-wide communications improvements
- Whiteville: $630,000 for sewer system improvements