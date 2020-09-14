30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County; 2,679 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,679.

The health department says those new cases include 14 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 5-years-old to 76-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized. No patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,491 (55.7%)

38301: 900 (33.6%)

38356: 46 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 41 (1.5%)

38343: 30 (1.1%)

38313: 48(1.8%)

38392: 17 (0.6%)

38355: 14 (0.5%)

38362: 29 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 17 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 890 (33%)

White: 1,060 (39.5%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 66 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)

Unspecified: 605 (22.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,471 (54.9%)

Male: 1,207 (45%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,271 (85%)

Not recovered: 222 (8%)

Better: 75 (3%)

Unknown: 55 (3%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: