30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County; 2,679 total cases

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,679.

The health department says those new cases include 14 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 5-years-old to 76-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized. No patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,491 (55.7%)
  • 38301: 900 (33.6%)
  • 38356: 46 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 34 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 41 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 30 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 48(1.8%)
  • 38392: 17 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 14 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 29 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 17 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 890 (33%)
  • White: 1,060 (39.5%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 66 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 605 (22.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,471 (54.9%)
  • Male: 1,207 (45%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,271 (85%)
  • Not recovered: 222 (8%)
  • Better: 75 (3%)
  • Unknown: 55 (3%)
  • Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 113 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 293 (11%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 532 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 421 (16%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 371 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 407 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 283 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 147 (5%)
  • 80+: 105 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
