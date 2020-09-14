30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County; 2,679 total cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,679.
The health department says those new cases include 14 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 5-years-old to 76-years-old.
There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized. No patients are on a ventilator at this time.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,491 (55.7%)
- 38301: 900 (33.6%)
- 38356: 46 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.3%)
- 38366: 41 (1.5%)
- 38343: 30 (1.1%)
- 38313: 48(1.8%)
- 38392: 17 (0.6%)
- 38355: 14 (0.5%)
- 38362: 29 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 17 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 890 (33%)
- White: 1,060 (39.5%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 66 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)
- Unspecified: 605 (22.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,471 (54.9%)
- Male: 1,207 (45%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,271 (85%)
- Not recovered: 222 (8%)
- Better: 75 (3%)
- Unknown: 55 (3%)
- Deaths: 56 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 113 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 293 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 532 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 421 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 371 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 407 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 283 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 147 (5%)
- 80+: 105 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)