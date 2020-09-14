Crockett County fiber broadband project complete

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — TEC has announced the fiber optic broadband installation project has been completed for the Maury City and Frog Jump communities.

The project increases property value and provides residents and businesses with access to “the fastest, most advanced technology available.”

“Fiber broadband typically is only available in big cities, and we are excited to offer this future-proof technology to those living and working in these communities,” said TEC Executive Vice President Joey Garner.

The project, involving over 14 miles of fiber, was launched by TEC in mid-June and connects 375 homes and businesses.

Click here for more information.