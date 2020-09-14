Decreasing Clouds And Pleasant This Afternoon

Good Morning West Tennessee. It is a gloomy start to the morning with a good deal of clouds to start. However relief is on the way in the form of dry air and lower dew points. The main frontal boundary will continue slowly sliding south into the Old South, and allowing mid to lower 60 dew points to move from the Ohio Valley into West Tennessee. As the drier air thickens up, it will disperse the stratus layer of clouds thats been on place across most of the region. This afternoon should feature mainly sunny skies with a high around 86°



