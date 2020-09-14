Hardin Co. Courthouse display raises awareness for Suicide Prevention Month

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and one local organization is raising awareness.

Hundreds of shoes and toys have been placed outside the Hardin County Courthouse in remembrance of victims across the state.

Each of the toys represents one of the 61 children who died by suicide last year, according to one of the signs set up with the display.

Each pair of shoes also represents a person who died as a result of suicide, representing more than 1,000 Tennesseans in 2019 alone.