JMCSS announces return of in-person learning options

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, The Jackson-Madison County School System announced via Facebook the return of in-person learning options.

JMCSS is scheduled to begin a “transitional approach to traditional instruction” starting Monday, September 21. Buses will run and schools will open at their regular start times.

Following a three-week hybrid schedule, all students who originally opted for in-person learning in August will be able to attend school four days a week for the remainder of the semester.

Those who signed up for virtual classrooms will be required to continue those until Monday, October 26. Those students will then be able to choose to make the switch to in-person.

The announcement comes after thoughtful collaboration among district principals, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King’s executive team, and local health officials.