Mugshots : Madison County : 09/11/20 – 09/14/20

1/32 LISA POSTON Violation of community corrections

2/32 COURTNEY BERRY Vandalism

3/32 TAKERIO BILLS Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/32 CAMERON CATHEY Driving under the influence, violation of community corrections

5/32 MARCUS COLE Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault



6/32 MICHEAL DANNER Hold for investigation

7/32 CHARLES DARBY Violation of probation

8/32 JOSHUA DAVIS Simple domestic assault

9/32 MARTINEZ FILOMENO Driving under the influence, open container law

10/32 JAMES FOLKS Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law, evading arrest



11/32 TEVARIUS FRAZIER Violation of community corrections

12/32 MARSHA ANN GIBBS Failure to comply

13/32 OCTAVIOUS HARDIN Burglary

14/32 DAWN HICKMAN Contempt of court

15/32 PEDRO JIMENEZ TORRES Vandalism



16/32 TAMISHA JOYNER Hold for investigation

17/32 CODY KULIKOWSKI Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation, evading arrest

18/32 WESLEY LANGFORD Public intoxication

19/32 VALERIE LAWANE Simple domestic assault

20/32 TAKEISHA MOORE Failure to appear



21/32 PATRICK PHILLIPS Resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident

22/32 DEVANTE RASBERRY Theft under $1,000

23/32 ASHLEY REID Public intoxication

24/32 DOLORES ROBINSON Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

25/32 JENNIFER RUTTER Aggravated assault, driving under the influence, open container law, escape, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



26/32 ANTOINE SMILEY Possession of methamphetamine

27/32 ROTHES TAYLOR Failure to maintain lane, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/32 ANTONIO TIPLER Sexual battery

29/32 ROBBY VINCENT Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/32 SAMANTHA WEAVER Unlawful drug paraphernalia



31/32 CORY WELLS Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/32 GREGORY WILBOURN Assault, failure to appear, aggravated assault

































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/14/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.