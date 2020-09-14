Mugshots : Madison County : 09/11/20 – 09/14/20 September 14, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/32LISA POSTON Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/32COURTNEY BERRY Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/32TAKERIO BILLS Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/32CAMERON CATHEY Driving under the influence, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/32MARCUS COLE Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/32MICHEAL DANNER Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/32CHARLES DARBY Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/32JOSHUA DAVIS Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/32MARTINEZ FILOMENO Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 10/32JAMES FOLKS Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/32TEVARIUS FRAZIER Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/32MARSHA ANN GIBBS Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 13/32OCTAVIOUS HARDIN Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 14/32DAWN HICKMAN Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 15/32PEDRO JIMENEZ TORRES Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 16/32TAMISHA JOYNER Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/32CODY KULIKOWSKI Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 18/32WESLEY LANGFORD Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 19/32VALERIE LAWANE Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/32TAKEISHA MOORE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/32PATRICK PHILLIPS Resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 22/32DEVANTE RASBERRY Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 23/32ASHLEY REID Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 24/32DOLORES ROBINSON Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/32JENNIFER RUTTER Aggravated assault, driving under the influence, open container law, escape, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/32ANTOINE SMILEY Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 27/32ROTHES TAYLOR Failure to maintain lane, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/32ANTONIO TIPLER Sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 29/32ROBBY VINCENT Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/32SAMANTHA WEAVER Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 31/32CORY WELLS Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/32GREGORY WILBOURN Assault, failure to appear, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/14/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest