The LIFT hopes to change perspective on working out, promotes ‘medical fitness’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Why do you work out? The LIFT Wellness Center is wanting to change your perspective from looking at the outside — to the inside.

“It’s a little bit different, not really a difference in activity, but more a difference in the reasons for doing it,” said Miki Martin, director of LIFT Wellness Center.

It’s called medical fitness. In some instances, doctors actually prescribe it instead of medication.

“We really hope people will see physical activity as a way of preventing and treating chronic issues, things such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, where you can actually increase your physical activity and not have to take medications or different types of things that have side effects. Because physical activity doesn’t have any side effects,” Martin said.

Right now, The LIFT is asking you to do one thing on this medical fitness journey: take 10,000 steps a day.

“It’s simply getting up and moving your body,” Martin said. “You don’t have to run. You can walk. You can swim. Just being active and moving your body through space is what people need to start with.”

This week, The LIFT is promoting medical fitness by promoting the challenge, hoping you’ll reach 70,000 steps by the end of the week. And maybe this type of medication will have side effects you actually want.

“The looking good part is just a nice side effect. Your body will start to change, and you’ll start to look better. It’s more about feeling good and feeling healthy and being healthy. It’s more about changing what’s inside as opposed to changing what’s outside as the focus,” Martin said.

You can sign up for the challenge at The LIFT, and they have some membership deals for those who complete the challenge.