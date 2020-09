CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — West Carroll Special School District will be closed Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15 due to a COVID-positive employee.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page Sunday, the district says a staff member tested positive for the virus.

There will not be a meal pickup this week, according to the post.

However, parent-teacher conferences are expected to continue as scheduled on Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.