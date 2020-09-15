175,231 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,127 deaths, 762 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 175,231 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 15. In addition, 2,127 people have died and 762 are currently hospitalized. Another 158,660 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 5,338 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 77 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,042

Bedford County – 1,250

Benton County – 314

Bledsoe County – 832

Blount County – 2,355

Bradley County – 2,747

Campbell County – 396

Cannon County – 249

Carroll County – 766

Carter County — 1,067

Cheatham County – 765

Chester County – 538

Claiborne County – 408

Clay County – 151

Cocke County – 712

Coffee County – 980

Crockett County — 487

Cumberland County – 1,071

Davidson County – 25,440

Decatur County – 416

DeKalb County – 524

Dickson County – 1,138

Dyer County – 1,161

Fayette County – 1,063

Fentress County – 354

Franklin County – 788

Gibson County – 1,383

Giles County – 531

Grainger County – 322

Greene County – 1,018

Grundy County – 190

Hamblen County – 1,775

Hamilton County – 8,924

Hancock County – 105

Hardeman County — 1,472

Hardin County – 897

Hawkins County – 718

Haywood County — 866

Henderson County — 1,058

Henry County — 561

Hickman County – 481

Houston County – 157

Humphreys County – 209

Jackson County – 285

Jefferson County – 1,015

Johnson County – 610

Knox County – 8,351

Lake County – 863

Lauderdale County – 887

Lawrence County – 884

Lewis County — 158

Lincoln County – 537

Loudon County – 1,054

Macon County – 983

Madison County – 2,467

Marion County – 460

Marshall County – 658

Maury County – 2,082

McMinn County – 962

McNairy County — 735

Meigs County – 207

Monroe County – 955

Montgomery County – 2,833

Moore County — 133

Morgan County — 282

Obion County — 1,005

Overton County – 612

Perry County – 133

Pickett County — 90

Polk County – 367

Putnam County – 2,765

Rhea County – 745

Roane County – 761

Robertson County – 2,107

Rutherford County – 8,661

Scott County – 183

Sequatchie County – 201

Sevier County – 2,443

Shelby County – 29,100

Smith County – 634

Stewart County — 126

Sullivan County – 1,963

Sumner County – 4,548

Tipton County – 1,650

Trousdale County – 1,643

Unicoi County – 258

Union County — 284

Van Buren County – 132

Warren County – 970

Washington County – 2,025

Wayne County – 1,477

Weakley County — 1,037

White County – 700

Williamson County – 4,879

Wilson County – 3,223

Out of state – 2,743

Pending – 2,684

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 231

Asian – 1,573

Black or African-American – 32,758

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 133

Other/Multiracial – 22,434

White – 91,962

Pending – 26,140

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 113,033

Hispanic – 24,161

Pending – 38,037

Gender:

Female – 88,967

Male – 84,399

Pending – 1,865

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.