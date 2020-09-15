34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,713 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 34 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,713.

The health department says those cases include 10 men and 24 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,517 (55.9%)

38301: 908 (33.5%)

38356: 46 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.2%)

38366: 41 (1.5%)

38343: 30 (1.1%)

38313: 48 (1.8%)

38392: 17 (0.6%)

38355: 14 (0.5%)

38362: 29 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 17 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 901 (33%)

White: 1,089 (40%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 68 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)

Unspecified: 597 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,495 (55.1%)

Male: 1,217 (44.8%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,325 (86%)

Not recovered: 224 (8%)

Better: 55 (2%)

Unknown: 53 (2%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: