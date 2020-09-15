34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,713 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 34 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,713.
The health department says those cases include 10 men and 24 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 92-years-old.
There are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are currently on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,517 (55.9%)
- 38301: 908 (33.5%)
- 38356: 46 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.2%)
- 38366: 41 (1.5%)
- 38343: 30 (1.1%)
- 38313: 48 (1.8%)
- 38392: 17 (0.6%)
- 38355: 14 (0.5%)
- 38362: 29 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 17 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 901 (33%)
- White: 1,089 (40%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 68 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)
- Unspecified: 597 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,495 (55.1%)
- Male: 1,217 (44.8%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,325 (86%)
- Not recovered: 224 (8%)
- Better: 55 (2%)
- Unknown: 53 (2%)
- Deaths: 56 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 114 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 298 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 537 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 426 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 373 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 411 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 287 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 151 (5%)
- 80+: 109 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)