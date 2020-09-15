Mostly Sunny And Pleasant Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, September 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another pleasant start to the morning. Temperatures are in the mid to lower 60s for most of us. We are all benefiting off a northeasterly flow. There is a strong Canadian High Pressure system that is moving towards New England from the eastern Great Lakes. The difference between and Hurricane Sally is keeping a brisk NE flow across the area. We are ultimately benefiting as a result with the fall like breeze. That will continue for most of the area today, but moisture is expected to come back north aloft. Futurecast as been a little aggressive, but I think it is correct on the few isolated storms Especially south of I-40 this afternoon. Otherwise, dew points will creep up through midweek as Hurricane Sally moves on shore.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv