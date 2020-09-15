Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/20 – 09/15/20

1/9 Joshua Mcgrann Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/9 Amy Bullock Violation of community corrections

3/9 Andre Rockett Violation of order of protection

4/9 Dawn Fawcett Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/9 Elonte Terry Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/9 James Wade Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

7/9 Jerimie Wood Violation of community corrections

8/9 Jerry Talley Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to appear

9/9 Kelly Motes Willful abuse/neglect/exploitation of adults



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/15/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.