Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/20 – 09/15/20 September 15, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff Joshua Mcgrann Driving on revoked/suspended license Amy Bullock Violation of community corrections Andre Rockett Violation of order of protection Dawn Fawcett Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Elonte Terry Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon James Wade Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Jerimie Wood Violation of community corrections Jerry Talley Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to appear Kelly Motes Willful abuse/neglect/exploitation of adults The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/15/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.