The Latest On Sally And Our Weather

Weather Update: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 11 p.m.

Hurricane Sally has only moved around 32 miles in the last 12 hours with most of the distance covered in the first 6 hours as the system slowed almost to a full stop only moving at 2 mph for much of the day! A combination of heavy rain and slow movement will cause severe flooding in the western Florida panhandle into the Alabama Gulf Coast. Flooding will will be a main threat with this system. Reports have been coming in of trees down in parts of Gulf Shores as well as some minor to medium damage to homes in the area.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be partly to mostly clear with overnight lows around 68 by morning. Winds will be calm overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon, chance of rain 30%, winds from the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A scattered shower will be with us at times through Thursday. Turning much cooler towards the weekend with below normal temperatures. We’ll be in the upper 70’s by Friday and lower 50’s by Saturday morning! Follow us for the latest updates online and on air for the latest on Sally and our weekend weather.

