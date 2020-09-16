177,087 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,151 deaths, 791 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 177,087 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 16. In addition, 2,151 people have died and 791 are currently hospitalized. Another 160,202 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 5,513 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 77 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,063

Bedford County – 1,263

Benton County – 323

Bledsoe County – 837

Blount County – 2,376

Bradley County – 2,767

Campbell County – 399

Cannon County – 254

Carroll County – 781

Carter County — 1,080

Cheatham County – 775

Chester County – 544

Claiborne County – 411

Clay County – 161

Cocke County – 719

Coffee County – 1,004

Crockett County — 481

Cumberland County – 1,100

Davidson County – 25,578

Decatur County – 425

DeKalb County – 536

Dickson County – 1,148

Dyer County – 1,185

Fayette County – 1,088

Fentress County – 371

Franklin County – 811

Gibson County – 1,417

Giles County – 539

Grainger County – 329

Greene County – 1,026

Grundy County – 198

Hamblen County – 1,797

Hamilton County – 8,859

Hancock County – 105

Hardeman County — 1,486

Hardin County – 910

Hawkins County – 729

Haywood County — 875

Henderson County — 1,065

Henry County — 576

Hickman County – 489

Houston County – 160

Humphreys County – 213

Jackson County – 291

Jefferson County – 1,019

Johnson County – 618

Knox County – 8,484

Lake County – 864

Lauderdale County – 906

Lawrence County – 896

Lewis County — 160

Lincoln County – 551

Loudon County – 1,071

Macon County – 995

Madison County – 2,495

Marion County – 469

Marshall County – 674

Maury County – 2,112

McMinn County – 994

McNairy County — 753

Meigs County – 208

Monroe County – 962

Montgomery County – 2,870

Moore County — 139

Morgan County — 289

Obion County — 1,027

Overton County – 647

Perry County – 134

Pickett County — 92

Polk County – 370

Putnam County – 2,863

Rhea County – 751

Roane County – 781

Robertson County – 2,120

Rutherford County – 8,718

Scott County – 189

Sequatchie County – 213

Sevier County – 2,459

Shelby County – 29,392

Smith County – 647

Stewart County — 130

Sullivan County – 1,980

Sumner County – 4,568

Tipton County – 1,677

Trousdale County – 1,644

Unicoi County – 262

Union County — 293

Van Buren County – 136

Warren County – 984

Washington County – 2,053

Wayne County – 1,471

Weakley County — 1,047

White County – 718

Williamson County – 4,940

Wilson County – 3,246

Out of state – 2,743

Pending – 2,719

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 237

Asian – 1,592

Black or African-American – 33,154

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 134

Other/Multiracial – 22,613

White – 93,765

Pending – 25,592

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 115,632

Hispanic – 24,293

Pending – 37,162

Gender:

Female – 90,003

Male – 85,312

Pending – 1,772

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.