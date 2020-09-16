Decatur Co. sheriff discusses fifth arrest in 2013 murder

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a fifth person in the murder of MMA fighter John Wesley Conway.

Tuesday, a Decatur County grand jury indicted Christopher Ryan Mays in the 2013 murder of Conway.

“It’s tough. I feel bad for the whole family,” said Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd.

Back in May, TBI agents arrested four people in connection with Conway’s murder. According to Sheriff Byrd, agents arrested Mays Wednesday morning.

Mays was indicted on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery and felony murder.

Sheriff Byrd believes drugs were involved because everyone arrested has a history of drug use.

“The TBI is the lead investigator on this case, but of course we all work together on it. From time to time, I get information and my investigators get information, and we give it to the TBI,” Sheriff Byrd said.

“They’re still working on it. They’re still constantly putting the pieces together,” Sheriff Byrd said.

He says when he was a wildlife officer he’d run into the MMA fighter while hunting.

“I know Wesley’s family, and when you live in a small county like this, you know all of these folks,” Sheriff Byrd said.

He says the family is ready to get this case through to court.

“They’re anxious to get this thing going to court and getting it over with. I am too, but we’ve got one chance to do this right, and we want to make sure we get it right,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Mays was booked into the Decatur County Jail with a $50,000 bond. There is no word yet on a trial date.