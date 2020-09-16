Health department confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases; 2,741 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 2,741.

The newest cases include nine men and 19 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 67-years-old.

There are currently 12 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,529 (55.8%)

38301: 917 (33.5%)

38356: 46 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.2%)

38366: 41 (1.5%)

38343: 33 (1.2%)

38313: 48 (1.8%)

38392: 18 (0.6%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 30 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 18 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 909 (33%)

White: 1,106 (40%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 68 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 48 (2%)

Unspecified: 599 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,514 (55.2%)

Male: 1,226 (44.7%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,355 (86%)

Not recovered: 213 (8%)

Better: 60 (2%)

Unknown: 57 (2%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: