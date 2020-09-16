Health department confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases; 2,741 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 2,741.

The newest cases include nine men and 19 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 67-years-old.

There are currently 12 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,529 (55.8%)
  • 38301: 917 (33.5%)
  • 38356: 46 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 34 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 41 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 33 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 48 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 18 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 30 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 18 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 909 (33%)
  • White: 1,106 (40%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 68 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 48 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 599 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,514 (55.2%)
  • Male: 1,226 (44.7%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,355 (86%)
  • Not recovered: 213 (8%)
  • Better: 60 (2%)
  • Unknown: 57 (2%)
  • Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 115 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 302 (11%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 542 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 431 (16%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 378 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 415 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 291 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 151 (5%)
  • 80+: 109 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
