Increasing Clouds, Warm And Mild

Weather Update: Wednesday, September 16 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temps in the mid to upper 60s. It is a touch more humid overall. The tropical air mass associated with Hurricane Sally. We’ll start the day off with mainly sunny skies. However as Sally slowly moves inland, the exhaust and outflow will move in. You will notice it as a canopy of high to mid level clouds. There may be a rain band or two make it’s way to at least southwest Tennessee. The rain should be spotty, and relatively light. Otherwise, we’ll be waiting on the Fall cold front make it’s way to West Tennessee Thursday, that will carry a small chance of rain.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

