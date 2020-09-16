Local ministry provides free chicken in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a giveaway that stops traffic, literally.

The line of cars weaved through the parking lot of the Madison South shopping center and onto the road Wednesday evening, as they were lined up to pick up frozen chicken for free.

Pressed Ministries gave away hundreds of packs of frozen chicken to anyone who came by. Organizers say they wanted to help people during the pandemic.

“Some are still not working, or maybe it’s a single parent home. Whatever the case may be, we just have to continue to be sympathetic to our community’s needs,” said Pressed Outreach Co-Owner Tiffany Spight.

Other organizations also came out to help with the giveaway.