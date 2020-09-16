Mugshots : Madison County : 09/15/20 – 09/16/20 September 16, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Debbie Zeigler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Amanda Parrott Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Andrew Ryals Theft of property under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Daniel Stonum Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Dontavius Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Harry Sinclair Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Joshua Hutson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Keisha Moore Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Malik Batchelor Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Terance Hudson Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Willie Ray Harris Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest