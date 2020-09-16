Mugshots : Madison County : 09/15/20 – 09/16/20

1/11 Debbie Zeigler Failure to appear

2/11 Amanda Parrott Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/11 Andrew Ryals Theft of property under $10,000

4/11 Daniel Stonum Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/11 Dontavius Anderson Violation of community corrections



6/11 Harry Sinclair Contempt of court

7/11 Joshua Hutson Simple domestic assault

8/11 Keisha Moore Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

9/11 Malik Batchelor Aggravated domestic assault

10/11 Terance Hudson Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation



11/11 Willie Ray Harris Violation of community corrections























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.