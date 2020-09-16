Nikita G. Dennis

Nikita Dennis joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in September 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama.

Nikita graduated from Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Communications.

While at Alabama State, she was an editorial writer and reporter for the university newspaper, where she covered the latest on campus news. In 2018 she became a radio intern for 97.9 Jamz in Montgomery and she is a former news intern for WSFA 12 News.

She loves everything Mardi Gras and seafood. In her free time she enjoys spending time with family and friends. She also loves watching football and is a huge Auburn Tiger fan.

Nikita is excited to be a part of the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team and starting her career in Tennessee.