MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A plane caught fire on the runway at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

According to Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner, the Cessna Citation plane was taxiing on the runway around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The back tires caught fire.

No one was injured during the fire.

According to the airport deputy director, Cindy Melton, it was a corporate jet.