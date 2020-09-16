Robert Glenn Striplin

Robert Glenn Striplin, age 58, formerly of Taylorville, Illinois, died suddenly on September 10, 2020 at his home in Jackson, Tennessee. He was born in Carlinville, IL to Harry and Veda Brackett Striplin and graduated in 1979 from Carlinville High School in Carlinville, IL. Bob spent his career in the sheet metal industry, working at Macon Metals, Illini Metals, Automated Fabrication Technology (AFT), and most recently at Cupples’ J&J Company, Inc. in Jackson, TN.

He took delight when his grandkids visited. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, and completing projects in his shop and yard. His dogs, Bonnie and Clyde also brought him great pleasure.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patty (Callan) Striplin; two sons, Jeremy Alwerdt (Heather) and Matt Striplin, both of Taylorville, IL; stepdaughter, Becky Ittenbach of Taylorville, IL; five brothers; George Striplin (Kim), Terry Striplin (Kathy), Dan Striplin (Anne), Lindell Striplin (Lora) and Darrell Striplin (Jolynne); two sisters, Carol (Jim) Fodor, and Sharon Stroud; and seven grandchildren. Other than his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Deborah (Branson) and two nephews, Michael Striplin and Dillon Striplin.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30am at Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, IL with Scott Parks officiating.

The family has requested that facial coverings and social distancing be observed at the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com