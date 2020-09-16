Scattered Rain from Sally Through Early Evening

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Wednesday, September 16th

Outer rain bands from now Tropical Storm Sally are reaching southwest Tennessee. At most, we’ll be measuring rainfall in tenths of an inch and not whole inches (or feet) like our neighbors to the southeast are. Parts of Florida and Alabama have seen well over a foot of rain already from Sally and there are flash flood watches in effect for parts of six different states due to high forecast rainfall totals in that area.



TONIGHT

A few showers related to Sally will linger into the early evening over southwest Tennessee but a few hours after sunset we’ll be dry again with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will drop to the middle 60s tomorrow but a cold front on Thursday will bring even cooler weather to West Tennessee.

Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 80s tomorrow under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front coming through on Thursday will bring us a slight chance for rain with winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph. It gets even cooler on Friday! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE – 4:00 p.m.

From the National Hurricane Center…

At 4:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 31.2 North, longitude 86.8 West. Sally is moving toward the northeast near 7 mph, and a northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected tonight through Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across southeastern Alabama tonight, over central Georgia on Thursday, and move over South Carolina Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland tonight, and Sally is forecast to become a tropical depression tonight or Thursday morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Sally has produced storm totals of 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts of 30-35 inches, across the central Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle west of Tallahassee to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major river flooding, will continue across this region. Additional rainfall of 1 to 4 inches is possible across the Florida Panhandle from Tallahassee to the Apalachicola River.

Rainfall totals expected as Sally tracks across the Southeast through Friday:

Southern Alabama and central Georgia: 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts of 12 inches, resulting in significant flash flooding and widespread minor to moderate and isolated major river flooding.

Central to upstate South Carolina: 4 to 7 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches. Widespread flash flooding and minor to moderate river flooding is possible.

Western to central North Carolina and far southeast Virginia: 4 to 6 inches, isolated amounts up to 8 inches. Scattered flash flooding and widespread minor river flooding is possible.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

AL/FL Border to Walton/Bay County Line, FL including Pensacola Bay and Choctawhatchee Bay…2-4 ft

Walton/Bay County Line, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL including Saint Andrew Bay…1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions will continue in portions of the warning area tonight.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur this afternoon and tonight across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia. The threat of tornadoes will shift northeastward into parts of eastern Georgia and much of the Carolinas on Thursday.

SURF: Swells from Sally will continue to affect the Gulf Coast from the Florida Big Bend westward to southeastern Louisiana during the next day or so. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.