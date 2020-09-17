178,140 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,164 deaths, 823 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 178,140 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 17. In addition, 2,164 people have died and 823 are currently hospitalized. Another 161,707 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 5,687 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 80 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,072

Bedford County – 1,267

Benton County – 325

Bledsoe County – 838

Blount County – 2,387

Bradley County – 2,779

Campbell County – 408

Cannon County – 257

Carroll County – 787

Carter County — 1,084

Cheatham County – 776

Chester County – 554

Claiborne County – 414

Clay County – 168

Cocke County – 720

Coffee County – 1,015

Crockett County — 484

Cumberland County – 1,112

Davidson County – 25,652

Decatur County – 427

DeKalb County – 537

Dickson County – 1,156

Dyer County – 1,210

Fayette County – 1,092

Fentress County – 382

Franklin County – 819

Gibson County – 1,430

Giles County – 541

Grainger County – 331

Greene County – 1,037

Grundy County – 203

Hamblen County – 1,798

Hamilton County – 8,899

Hancock County – 105

Hardeman County — 1,491

Hardin County – 922

Hawkins County – 731

Haywood County — 880

Henderson County — 1,068

Henry County — 575

Hickman County – 493

Houston County – 163

Humphreys County – 215

Jackson County – 294

Jefferson County – 1,022

Johnson County – 620

Knox County – 8,577

Lake County – 865

Lauderdale County – 910

Lawrence County – 911

Lewis County — 160

Lincoln County – 556

Loudon County – 1,074

Macon County – 997

Madison County – 2,510

Marion County – 476

Marshall County – 679

Maury County – 2,136

McMinn County – 1,007

McNairy County — 762

Meigs County – 208

Monroe County – 975

Montgomery County – 2,887

Moore County — 141

Morgan County — 293

Obion County — 1,040

Overton County – 658

Perry County – 134

Pickett County — 92

Polk County – 369

Putnam County – 2,925

Rhea County – 754

Roane County – 789

Robertson County – 2,126

Rutherford County – 8,779

Scott County – 188

Sequatchie County – 211

Sevier County – 2,467

Shelby County – 29,521

Smith County – 655

Stewart County — 135

Sullivan County – 1,991

Sumner County – 4,585

Tipton County – 1,684

Trousdale County – 1,645

Unicoi County – 264

Union County — 300

Van Buren County – 145

Warren County – 990

Washington County – 2,068

Wayne County – 1,473

Weakley County — 1,074

White County – 728

Williamson County – 4,956

Wilson County – 3,259

Out of state – 2,736

Pending – 2,735

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 238

Asian – 1,622

Black or African-American – 33,291

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 136

Other/Multiracial – 22,599

White – 94,707

Pending – 25,547

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 116,641

Hispanic – 24,365

Pending – 37,134

Gender:

Female – 90,573

Male – 85,837

Pending – 1,730

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.