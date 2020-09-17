20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,761 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,761.
Those new cases include seven men and 13 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 67-years-old.
Eleven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,543 (55.9%)
- 38301: 920 (33.3%)
- 38356: 47 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.2%)
- 38366: 41 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.2%)
- 38313: 48 (1.7%)
- 38392: 19 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 30 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 18 (0.7%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 911 (33%)
- White: 1,122 (40%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 69 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 48 (2%)
- Unspecified: 600 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,527 (55.3%)
- Male: 1,233 (44.6%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,418 (88%)
- Not recovered: 173 (6%)
- Better: 57 (2%)
- Unknown: 57 (2%)
- Deaths: 56 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 116 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 308 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 544 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 433 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 380 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 417 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 296 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 151 (5.5%)
- 80+: 109 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)