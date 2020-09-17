20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,761 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,761.

Those new cases include seven men and 13 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 67-years-old.

Eleven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,543 (55.9%)

38301: 920 (33.3%)

38356: 47 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.2%)

38366: 41 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.2%)

38313: 48 (1.7%)

38392: 19 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 30 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 18 (0.7%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 911 (33%)

White: 1,122 (40%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 69 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 48 (2%)

Unspecified: 600 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,527 (55.3%)

Male: 1,233 (44.6%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,418 (88%)

Not recovered: 173 (6%)

Better: 57 (2%)

Unknown: 57 (2%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: