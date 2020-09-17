6 West Tennessee school districts see increase in graduation rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year for districts across the state.

In the report, the TDOE says six districts in West Tennessee saw an increase in graduation by five percent or more.

Those districts include:

West Carroll Special School District

Dyersburg City Schools

Hardeman County Schools

Obion County Schools

Weakley County Schools

Fayetteville City Schools

The TDOE says more than a third of the school districts in the state improved their graduation rates.

The department says it did see a dip in the percent of students who graduated on time with a regular diploma.

“Tennessee has set high expectations for students and educators and we recognize their hard work and achievements despite a global pandemic, but any dip in graduation rate is highly concerning,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “As we look for ways to improve, we will continue to partner with districts and use data to help inform strategies for setting students on a path to success.”

To view the data from the 2019-2020 school year, click here. To read the full news release from the Tennessee Department of Education, click here.