Chilly Forecast for High School Football Games Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, September 17th

At 3:00 p.m. today, Jackson was the least-humid city in all of West Tennessee. I confirmed with a few other stations in the area that there was an 11°F drop in the dew point from 2 to 3 o’clock this afternoon. This is the “driest” air we’ve had since June 15th! Even drier and cooler weather is coming – expect it to feel like Fall for the last weekend of Summer!

TONIGHT

Our weather continues to look mostly dry for the night ahead and possibly for the next week! The humidity is dropping fast across the Mid-South and temperatures will fall with it. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the lower 60s by sunrise Friday morning.

It’ll feel like October tomorrow! Temperatures will peak in just the middle 70s in the afternoon under partly cloudy to gradually clearing skies. Winds will be at 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the north-northeast. Temperatures will be in the 60s for football games Friday night so bring a sweater and get ready for a chilly weekend. I’m serious! You’re going to need pants and long-sleeves. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

