Health department to begin offering flu shots Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will begin offering flu shots on Monday, Sept. 21.

Flu shots will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. You must have an appointment to be seen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for everyone 6-months-old and older, and it is especially important for infants, children, pregnant women, adults over 50-years-old and those with medical conditions, according to the health department.

The Tennessee Department of Health says 11 children died in Tennessee from the flu during the 2019-2020 flu season.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.