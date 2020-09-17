Increasing Clouds And Breezy Later

Weather Update: Thursday, September 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have yet another quiet morning with temps holding in the upper 60s. Skies remain mainly clear. Temperatures will climb fairly quickly to around 83 this morning and around noon. A fall front is situated to the north along the Ohio River. It will drop south through this morning and into West Tennessee through this afternoon. I expect clouds to increase, and perhaps a few sprinkles. Temps wont immediately respond to passage, but you will know it went by Friday evening. as temps fall through the low 50s!



