Mugshots : Madison County : 09/16/20 – 09/17/20

1/7 Tony Williams Failure to appear

2/7 Antoine Crisp Aggravated assault

3/7 Dustin Robinson Hold for investigation

4/7 James Curtis Simple domestic assault

5/7 John Cook Failure to appear



6/7 Kimberly Taylor Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/7 Tasha Hudson Failure to comply, violation of probation













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/17/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.