Officials discuss plans for reopening JMCSS

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System released more information on what reopening may look like next week.

As students head to in-person learning, Jackson-Madison County Health Department Director Kim Tedford, along with JMCSS Coordinated School Health Administrator Annette Wilson, held a Facebook Live to discuss reopening plans for the district.

“We’ve learned a lot since March about COVID-19. There is still a lot out there that we don’t know,” Tedford said.

She discussed a lot of changes happening this school year, such as having a seating chart on school buses.

“One of the first things that we talked about was to have those students sit in an assigned seat, always,” Tedford said. “You always know where they are sitting in case somebody does become positive for COVID-19. It makes it easier to identify those that were closest to them.”

Tedford wanted to point out that students are required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the building, as well as moving throughout the school.

However, they are not expected to wear the mask all day, such as in the classroom.

“When they go out to play, and they can be outside on the recess and during playground time, they’ll be able to run and play,” Wilson said. “But any time they’re moving, any time they’re in close proximity of other students, they will need to have a mask.”

Tedford and Wilson say students will be spaced out six feet apart in the classroom, and temperatures will be checked upon entering the school.

She encourages parents to check to see if your child is sick before bringing them to school.