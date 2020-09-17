State officials announce revision of nursing home visitation policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s top leader gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Bill Lee held another weekly news conference covering many topics related to coronavirus.

On Thursday, there was some great news for those in long-term care facilities. State health leaders say it’s time for a revision of the visitation policy for the state’s nursing homes.

Starting October 1, family members will finally be able to visit loved ones they may not have seen face-to face since the pandemic began.

“Relationships with family and friends are critical at every stage of life, but they’re particularly meaningful as we grow older,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “It’s time to reunite residents and families in a safe and disciplined manner, so we can better balance the physical and emotional needs of older Tennesseans.”

Gov. Lee also talked about the continuing decrease in Tennessee’s unemployment rate and the state’s economy continuing to bounce back from COVID-19. He adds that there are available resources to those still looking for a job.

“Our employment rate is trending in the right direction. We announced earlier that Tennessee’s unemployment rate is at 8.5 percent,” Gov. Lee said. “Jobs4tn.com is a great resource for Tennesseans who are looking to find a employment.”

Gov. Lee says it’s still too early to tell what the state’s economy will look like heading into next year.