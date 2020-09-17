Tennessee Hunter Education course offered online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is providing an online-only option one of its hunting safety classes.

The TWRA says the Tennessee Hunter Education course can now be completed online, according to a news release.

The course is for Tennessee residents over the age of nine, and students will have immediate proof of course completion, according to the TWRA.

The course will cost $28.95. However, the TWRA says students will only have to pay if they pass the course.

To sign up for the course or to learn more, click here.