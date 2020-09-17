UTM confirms Chancellor Keith Carver quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure
MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has confirmed Chancellor Keith Carver is in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
UTM says in a statement that Carver was identified as a close contact to an active COVID-19 case.
Carver is working remotely from home, and is not showing symptoms at this time.
His quarantine follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the university.
Their full statement is below:
“Chancellor Keith Carver has entered quarantine as he was a close contact of an active COVID-19 case. He will be working remotely from home during this period. The chancellor is showing no symptoms and is able to keep all his appointments in a virtual format.
“The chancellor’s action follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for quarantine.”