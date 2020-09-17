UTM confirms Chancellor Keith Carver quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has confirmed Chancellor Keith Carver is in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

UTM says in a statement that Carver was identified as a close contact to an active COVID-19 case.

Carver is working remotely from home, and is not showing symptoms at this time.

His quarantine follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the university.

Their full statement is below: