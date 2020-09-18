180,497 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,196 deaths, 735 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 180,497 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, September 18. In addition, 2,196 people have died and 735 are currently hospitalized. Another 163,181 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 5,860 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 80 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,103

Bedford County – 1,287

Benton County – 329

Bledsoe County – 842

Blount County – 2,411

Bradley County – 2,800

Campbell County – 412

Cannon County – 263

Carroll County – 806

Carter County — 1,106

Cheatham County – 781

Chester County – 569

Claiborne County – 419

Clay County – 176

Cocke County – 724

Coffee County – 1,057

Crockett County — 495

Cumberland County – 1,126

Davidson County – 25,798

Decatur County – 452

DeKalb County – 542

Dickson County – 1,166

Dyer County – 1,246

Fayette County – 1,110

Fentress County – 406

Franklin County – 862

Gibson County – 1,464

Giles County – 547

Grainger County – 337

Greene County – 1,075

Grundy County – 219

Hamblen County – 1,824

Hamilton County – 8,985

Hancock County – 106

Hardeman County — 1,512

Hardin County – 941

Hawkins County – 742

Haywood County — 896

Henderson County — 1,089

Henry County — 590

Hickman County – 507

Houston County – 171

Humphreys County – 221

Jackson County – 298

Jefferson County – 1,046

Johnson County – 633

Knox County – 8,726

Lake County – 868

Lauderdale County – 923

Lawrence County – 930

Lewis County — 168

Lincoln County – 566

Loudon County – 1,093

Macon County – 1,000

Madison County – 2,568

Marion County – 488

Marshall County – 697

Maury County – 2,178

McMinn County – 1,028

McNairy County — 778

Meigs County – 216

Monroe County – 987

Montgomery County – 2,918

Moore County — 145

Morgan County — 299

Obion County — 1,060

Overton County – 662

Perry County – 138

Pickett County — 95

Polk County – 371

Putnam County – 2,965

Rhea County – 763

Roane County – 812

Robertson County – 2,141

Rutherford County – 8,869

Scott County – 194

Sequatchie County – 216

Sevier County – 2,493

Shelby County – 29,702

Smith County – 663

Stewart County — 146

Sullivan County – 2,026

Sumner County – 4,621

Tipton County – 1,704

Trousdale County – 1,645

Unicoi County – 270

Union County — 321

Van Buren County – 146

Warren County – 996

Washington County – 2,107

Wayne County – 1,478

Weakley County — 1,091

White County – 752

Williamson County – 5,019

Wilson County – 3,308

Out of state – 2,876

Pending – 2,780

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 238

Asian – 1,641

Black or African-American – 33,512

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 137

Other/Multiracial – 22,716

White – 96,056

Pending – 26,197

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,872

Hispanic – 24,478

Pending – 38,147

Gender:

Female – 91,863

Male – 86,915

Pending – 1,719

Clusters:

Number of facilities – 236

COVID-19 positive residents – 2,948

Resident deaths – 352

Residents recovered – 1,735

COVID-19 positive staff – 2,754

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.