39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,800 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,800.
The new cases include 16 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 10-years-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 12 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,565 (55.9%)
- 38301: 929 (33.2%)
- 38356: 48 (1.7%)
- 38391: 37 (1.3%)
- 38366: 42 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.2%)
- 38313: 48 (1.7%)
- 38392: 21 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 30 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.7%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 914 (33%)
- White: 1,135 (40.5%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 69 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 49 (2%)
- Unspecified: 622 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,550 (55.3%)
- Male: 1,249 (44.6%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,428 (87%)
- Not recovered: 200 (7%)
- Better: 55 (2%)
- Unknown: 61 (2%)
- Deaths: 56 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 117 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 311 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 552 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 438 (15.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 384 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 425 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 300 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 153 (5%)
- 80+: 113 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)