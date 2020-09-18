39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,800 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,800.

The new cases include 16 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 10-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 12 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,565 (55.9%)

38301: 929 (33.2%)

38356: 48 (1.7%)

38391: 37 (1.3%)

38366: 42 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.2%)

38313: 48 (1.7%)

38392: 21 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 30 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 914 (33%)

White: 1,135 (40.5%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 69 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 49 (2%)

Unspecified: 622 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,550 (55.3%)

Male: 1,249 (44.6%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,428 (87%)

Not recovered: 200 (7%)

Better: 55 (2%)

Unknown: 61 (2%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: