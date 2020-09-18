Baby hears voices for first time in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A heart-warming video shows a baby in Nashville hearing for the first time.

Baby Henley was born with severe hearing loss, which means she will not be verbal without help from a hearing aid.

The family says Henley received a hearing aid and heard voices for the first time on Friday.

It is unknown if cochlear implants will be required in the future. However, the family says they are thankful for special moments like this.

They say they are hopeful there will be even more moments to come!